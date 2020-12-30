Justin Bieber to close out the year with New Year’s Eve livestream gig

Justin Bieber has announced that he will close out 2020 with a New Year’s Eve livestream gig.

The “arena sized” event will see the ‘Yummy’ singer accompanied by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers. It will take place in an “iconic location” with a state-of-the-art light show and a newly-designed stage.

The event will initially air at 3:15am GMT (10:15pm EST) on Thursday (December 31), with two additional re-airings on Friday (January 1) at 10:00am GMT (5:00am EST) and 8:00pm GMT (3:00pm EST).

Looking forward to the event, Bieber tweeted: “Feeling so blessed for this opportunity to perform this New Years. Excited to celebrate with you all.”

T-Mobile customers can get free access to the livestream concert through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or by heading to www.JustinBieberNYE.com. Fans who are not T-Mobile customers can purchase access for $25 via www.JustinBieberNYE.com.

In the run-up to the event, Bieber has been sharing rehearsal videos on his Instagram page – see them below.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber partnered with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Choir for a new charity version of his single ‘Holy’.

The collaboration comes five years after Bieber tweeted his support for the Choir’s successful bid to become the UK’s Christmas Number One with ‘A Bridge Over You’instead of his own track ‘Love Yourself’.

Meanwhile, Bieber took to Instagram last month to share his feelings about his latest album ‘Changes’ being classified as pop in the 2021 Grammy nominations.

Bieber has picked up four nominations this year for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Changes’, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop/Duo Group Performance, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, but was unhappy with the pop classification of his latest offering.

In a statement posted to Instagram today (November 25), Bieber said “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album.”

