Elton John appears on first episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have launched a new podcast with Spotify, and guests on the first episode include Elton John.

Archewell Audio launched on the streaming service this week, and the first episode sees the couple reflecting on the events of 2020 alongside “a few friends and a lot of other folks” that the pair “admire,” aiming to “get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020”.

On the episode, John is joined by TV presenter and Gavin and Stacey co-creator James Corden, Reasons To Stay Alive author Matt Haig, tennis player Naomi Osaka and more.

In his segment, Elton John called 2020 “the worst year I’ve ever known”, while hoping that the pandemic means “that we have become better people” and shared a “hope for healing” in the following years.

Listen to the first episode of Archewell Audio below.

Elsewhere in the episode, Meghan spoke of how all the experiences they’d gathered across the pandemic had “all come back to one thing – to the power of connection,” adding: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness. Only light can do that.”

Harry added that the message he wants to leave 2020 with is “about how important it is to take care of one another and how meaningful our connections are, even when they’re physically impossible”.

Meanwhile, John recently revealed it might be a while before fans get to hear another album from him. The music icon says another record isn’t needed “at the moment” and he’s currently enjoying fatherhood after coronavirus derailed plans for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

“I have no idea what the fuck I’m going to do next, and that feels great,” he told Record Collector in a recent interview. I just don’t think this is a time for me to think about recording. I’m a dad and I love being a dad. I will get in the mood to record again – and I’ll get in the mood to write.

“But no one needs another Elton John record out at the moment.”

