‘Creed III’ is going to be directed by Michael B. Jordan

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Will Lavin • December 30, 2020

It will mark the actor's directorial debut

Creed actor Michael B. Jordan will be directing the third film in the popular boxing franchise, according to co-star Tessa Thompson.

Speaking in a new interview, Thompson, who was promoting her new film, Sylvie’s Love, confirmed Jordan’s directorial debut after being asked about the actor’s newfound title of 2020’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’.

Thompson, who plays singer and Jordan’s love interest Bianca in the Rocky spin-off, told MTV News she was going to pretend his new title “hasn’t happened” due to them making another Creed film “very soon”.

“He is directing the next Creed,” she went on to confirm, before joking that his new title is “gonna be ammo, I think, for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I’m just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness.”

See Thompson’s interview below:

Creed is a spin-off of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky franchise. The upcoming third installment will follow 2018’s Creed II, which Stallone wrote and Steven Caple Jr. directed.

In a four-star review of Creed II, NME’s Olly Richards wrote: “This feels like Stallone handing over the gloves to Jordan and they’re going onto capable hands. Given the level of enjoyment to be had here and the charismatic, all-in performance by Jordan, Creed could go plenty more rounds on his own.”

Meanwhile, Tessa Thompson has said Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will “push the bounds” of representation.

The actor plays Marvel’s first openly LGBTQ+ character, Valkyrie. So far, she has appeared in Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame, and is due to star in 2022’s Thor: Love And Thunder.

Speaking with Ramy Youssef for Variety’s Actors On Actors series, Thompson discussed the importance of improving representation and diversity within Marvel movies. “I think in this next phase of Marvel, we’re really talking about what representation looks like in those spaces,” she said.

