The Killers have launched a range of hot sauces

December 17, 2020

Flavors include Hot Fuss, Fire In The Bone, Caution and Blowback

The Killers have launched a limited new range of hot sauces.

The collection entitled ‘The Killers’ Hot Sauce’ features four different flavors named after their music, including the tangy Louisiana laced Hot Fuss, the verde twist Fire In Bone, the Hickory-smoked Caution, and the ghost pepper-bombarded Blowback.

They are currently only available in a special four-pack hot sauce bundle that is limited to 2500 cases, priced at $59.50 (£44). You can view the range below.

“Hotter than Vegas, and with four tasty flavors, it’s more than we thought we’d pull off, to be honest,” the band said in statement.

“Made by hand, in small batches using only the finest ingredients like aged chilis, habanero peppers, cayenne peppers, hickory-smoked sea salt, and a dash of real sin from Las Vegas to make this most fabulous hot sauce on the market. So get ready, folks. Oblige your senses and pair with your favorite food and Killers records.”

The Killers’ Hot Sauce Credit: Press

The range is currently available for to pre-order here.

Meanwhile, the band were recently announced for the second season of Netflix’s Song Exploder alongside Dua Lipa and Nine Inch Nails.

Premiering on the streaming service yesterday (December 15), the show is a TV adaptation of Hrishikesh Hirway’s popular music podcast on which various artists tell the stories behind some of their most popular tracks.

In the episode featuring The Killers, the Las Vegas band explain the process of creating hit single ‘When You Were Young’, taken from their second album ‘Sam’s Town’.

Meanwhile, the band recently shared their 2016 Christmas album on streaming services for the first time.

‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ collates the annual festive singles the band released from 2006-2016, and was only previously available on CD and for a limited time on iTunes.

Reviewing ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ upon its initial release in 2016, NME wrote: “When The Killers take yuletide seriously, they conjure stirring festive anthems that make ‘Don’t Waste Your Wishes’ a worthy addition to their canon and among the best Xmas albums ever made.

“It all ends with Brandon’s moving duet on ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ with the fourth-grade teacher who inspired him to get into music; go on, just try not to hug  your mum.”

