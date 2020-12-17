Mariah Carey is appearing on a new Christmas t-shirt collection

A special Mariah Carey Christmas t-shirt has been released as part of Supreme’s Winter Tees collection.

The cover of the singer’s 1994 album ‘Merry Christmas’, features on one of nine new t-shirts by the New York skateboarding lifestyle brand.

The t-shirt also features a festive message dedicated to Supreme and is available to buy from tomorrow (December 17). You can view it below.

It comes after ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ from her 1994 record, reached Number One in the UK for the very first time, 26 years after it was first released.

The track reached Number Two when it was first released in 1994 – kept off the Christmas number one spot by East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’.

No other song has spent more weeks in the top 40 before eventually reaching Number One in UK chart history. It’s returned to the chart every year since 2007.

The track was streamed 10.8 million last week, also breaking the record for the most streams in a week for any song in 2020.

Meanwhile, Carey recently debuted a new version of ‘Oh Santa’ featuring Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande on a new Christmas special show on AppleTV+.

NME described the Christmas show “as a fabulous and festive tongue-in-cheek romp”, in a four star review.

“Treading daintily between showgirl sincerity and knowing self-deprecation, Carey’s megastar charisma and stellar vocal performances sell the whole thing. Sure, it’s probably a song too long, but Carey wouldn’t be the Queen of Christmas if she didn’t indulge in just a little festive excess,” it added.

