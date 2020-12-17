Search

Discover

NEWS

Mariah Carey is appearing on a new Christmas t-shirt collection

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Damian Jones • December 17, 2020

"All I want for Christmas is you"

A special Mariah Carey Christmas t-shirt has been released as part of Supreme’s Winter Tees collection.

The cover of the singer’s 1994 album ‘Merry Christmas’, features on one of nine new t-shirts by the New York skateboarding lifestyle brand.

The t-shirt also features a festive message dedicated to Supreme and is available to buy from tomorrow (December 17). You can view it below.

It comes after ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ from her 1994 record, reached Number One in the UK for the very first time, 26 years after it was first released.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Supreme (@supremenewyork)

 

The track reached Number Two when it was first released in 1994 – kept off the Christmas number one spot by East 17‘s ‘Stay Another Day’.

No other song has spent more weeks in the top 40 before eventually reaching Number One in UK chart history. It’s returned to the chart every year since 2007.

The track was streamed 10.8 million last week, also breaking the record for the most streams in a week for any song in 2020.

Meanwhile, Carey recently debuted a new version of ‘Oh Santa’ featuring Jennifer Hudson and Ariana Grande on a new Christmas special show on AppleTV+.

NME described the Christmas show “as a fabulous and festive tongue-in-cheek romp”, in a four star review.

“Treading daintily between showgirl sincerity and knowing self-deprecation, Carey’s megastar charisma and stellar vocal performances sell the whole thing. Sure, it’s probably a song too long, but Carey wouldn’t be the Queen of Christmas if she didn’t indulge in just a little festive excess,” it added.

The post Mariah Carey is appearing on a new Christmas t-shirt collection appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

3 3 6
  1. Amelia9985
    Amelia Google pays for every Person every hour online working from home job. I have received $23K in this month easily and I earns every weeks $5K to 8$K on the internet. Every Person join this working easily by just just open this website and follow instructions..... www.payssh.com
    ...show more
  2. KimberleyQuigley
    KimberleyQuigley Make $6,000-$8,000 A Month Online With No Prior Experience Or Skills Required. Be Your Own Boss And Choose Your Own Work Hours. Thanks A lot Start here......… Www.Work85.com
    ...show more
  3. CarolineSaffy
    Caroline ★★ I REALLY LOVE FU︆︆CK , IF YOU LIKE IT TOO (⊙▂⊙) Write me here and ❤❤ better c︆︆all =>>> bit.do/fLVNy ⚡I WANT TO BOUNCE ON HOT MANS DI︆︆CK! ⚡ My con︆︆tacts ✅✅==>> bit.do/fLVNy
    ...show more
  4. copyandpastesymbols
    Copy and paste symbols copy and paste symbols www.symbolcopy.com/
    ...show more
  5. mahikhan.312
    Escorts +96893560417 | We More over give VIP Escorts in Muscat. A large portion of the Escorts we give are the Verified Escorts in Oman. Our Escorts in Muscat are from the high society and they realize how proceed with their clients. ☎ +96893560417 Visit Site: escortinoman.com/
    ...show more
  6. NancyyWome
    NancyyWome Hey ! 💋 Looking for some fun to get into? 💚 Me too! 💋Let's get to know each other💥💦 on a💚 much more personal level ==>> lst.to/yomck Who want to see my nu︆︆des?==>> lst.to/yomck
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.