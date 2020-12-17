A TV series based on the life of Rick James is in the works.

News of the biopic show, titled Super Freak was confirmed by Variety who described the project as “a funkadelic mix of music biopic and true crime, chronicling James’ plans for a comeback in the early 1990s amidst a heated trial that threatened to destroy his legacy.”

Super Freak will be written and executive produced by Randy McKinnon, while Rick’s Daughter Ty James will also be on board as an executive producer.

“We are truly ecstatic about this new project with UCP and extremely excited to work with the writer Randy McKinnon,” Ty said in a statement. “We are confident he can give the fans exactly what they have been waiting on, plus some.”

She added: “This will be a magic carpet ride, with ups and downs, joys and pain — a story of perseverance and tenacity, with the music being the greatest navigation system. Get ready for the ride of your lives — the story of James A. Johnson, AKA Rick James!”

There is no casting news confirmed yet for Super Freak – stay tuned for updates.

Elsewhere in the world of music biopics, Naomi Ackie was recently caset in a forthcoming film about Whitney Houston called I Wanna Dance with Somebody.

“Naomi Ackie impressed us at every stage of the process. I was moved by her ability to capture the stage presence of a global icon while bringing humanity to her interior life,” the film’s director Stella Meghie said.

The post A Rick James biopic series is in the works at Universal appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.