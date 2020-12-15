Search

Chance The Rapper and Dionne Warwick are working on music together

December 15, 2020

“It’s a huge, immense honor," Chance said

Chance The Rapper has revealed that he is working on new music with Dionne Warwick.

It comes after the legendary singer took to Twitter earlier this month to jokingly question Chance about his stage name.

“If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name?” Warwick wrote. “I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (December 14), Chance explained that he was “very surprised” to learn that Warwick knew who he was, “but it was awesome”.

“We’re working, apparently, on a song,” he continued. “It’s a huge, immense honor. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life.”

Chance added: “It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame. I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’”

You can watch the full interview above.

Following up on her initial tweet this month, Warwick joked that she would be renaming herself “Dionne the Singer”. She later revealed that ‘Holy’, Chance’s September team-up with Justin Bieber, was “one of [her] favorite songs right now”.

The singer has since questioned The Weeknd’s alias (“it’s not even spelled correctly?”) and joked that she thought Billie Eilish was called “William Eyelash”.

“I took the time to check out William Eyelash. Very spooky. Great vocals,” Warwick tweeted, adding: “She is singing like it is Halloween.”

Chance The Rapper shared a new song called ‘The Return’ last week.

