Jimmy Eat World announce trio of classic album livestream shows

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Sam Moore • December 15, 2020

The 'Phoenix Sessions' will see the band pay homage to three "chapters" from across their career

Jimmy Eat World have announced a trio of livestreams shows which will celebrate three of their most popular albums.

The ‘Phoenix Sessions’ will take place in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents on January 15, January 29 and February 12 respectively.

On January 15, Jimmy Eat World will perform their most recent studio album ‘Surviving’, which came out in October 2019. Their 2004 LP ‘Futures’ will be the subject of the January 29 livestream, while 1999’s ‘Clarity’ will be celebrated on February 12.

All three livestreams will be recorded at the Icehouse in Phoenix, AZ and will be broadcast on the aforementioned dates at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT / 11pm CET. The gigs will then be available on-demand for 72 hours after each stream.

“We are always looking for ways to challenge ourselves, to do things as music fans that we think would be cool for OUR fans,” frontman Jim Adkins said in a statement. “We came up with the idea of presenting a series of concert films centered around a few specific albums (for now) and performing them on a different level.

“It isn’t the way we normally play a show and it’s definitely something new for how we approach a performance, but we haven’t been able to share the experience with our fans in over a year… so here we go!”

You can buy tickets to access Jimmy Eat World’s ‘Phoenix Sessions’, and find out more information about the livestreams, by heading here.

Jimmy Eat World are set to be among the headliners at next year’s 2000 Trees festival.

