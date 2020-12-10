Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes have been cast as brothers in Netflix miniseries True Story.

Deadline reports that Eric Newman of Narcos: Mexico will write and serve as an executive producer on the limited series.

Hart, who is also producing under his production company HartBeat Production, will play a version of himself called Kid, opposite Snipes as Kid’s older brother Carlton.

“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart said. “I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing.

“Having HartBeat Productions at the helm and working alongside Eric Newman as a partner and creative arm has been unreal, nobody is ready for what this show is going to be.”

The plot synopsis of True Story reads: “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”

The series is set to be inspired by Hart’s own life, as the comedian grew up in Philadelphia and had an older brother who was in and out of jail.

Newman added in a statement: “Kevin Hart’s career is one defined by courageous creative risks and Wesley Snipes is a legendary talent – together they are truly a dream team.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be working with these two. As always, I am grateful to Netflix for their continued support, as well as to Charles Murray, Stephen Williams, and Hanelle Culpepper for their creative partnership.”

There is no release date confirmed yet for True Story.

The post Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes to play brothers in new Netflix miniseries appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.