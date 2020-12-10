Search

Discover

NEWS

Natalie Bergman signs to Jack White’s Third Man Records ahead of debut solo album

By NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News/Tom Skinner • December 10, 2020

Listen to new track 'I Will Praise You' now

Natalie Bergman has signed to Jack White‘s Third Man Records.

The Chicago musician was previously one half of the duo Wild Belle alongside her brother, Elliot Bergman.

Today (December 10), it’s been announced that Natalie will release her debut, self-produced solo album next year. An exact date is yet to be confirmed, with further details on the project expected to arrive “soon”.

Offering the first taste of the forthcoming record, the singer-songwriter has shared the song ‘I Will Praise You’. You can watch its black-and-white official video below.

“‘I Will Praise You’ is a song I wrote about perseverance during an unkind time,” explained Bergman. “The message is inspired by traditional gospel music, the true source of rock & roll. I wrote and recorded this album on my own.”

According to a press release, the singer’s debut LP will be “steeped in mystic melodies and time-bending tones of psychedelic rock and soul. Showcasing her multi-instrumental and creative versatility, songs will be accompanied by visuals that blend her own abstract artwork, self-designed wardrobe and beyond.”

Of singing Bergman to Third Man – whose roster includes Seasick Steve, Alison Mosshart and Karen Elson – label co-founder Ben Swank said: “Natalie has a unique vision and has approached this album with a reverence for the sacred and healing nature of the history of this music, but has managed to update it in a way that is distinctly her own.

“We’re very excited to welcome her to the Third Man label and family.”

Jack White founded third Third Man Records back in 2001, later releasing albums by his own bands The Dead Weather and The Raconteurs via the label, as well as projects from Margo Price, Willie Nelson and more.

The post Natalie Bergman signs to Jack White’s Third Man Records ahead of debut solo album appeared first on NME | Music, Film, TV, Gaming & Pop Culture News.

4 3 3
  1. yzeroua
    yzeroua Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs82.com
    ...show more
  2. xotit24444
    xotit 24444 Read following report to learn how a single-mom with 3 kids was able to generate $89,844 of annual income working in her spare time online from her home without selling. <(") Copy Here.........>> clck.ru/Rvvae
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Man United vs Man City ngày 13/12/2020 Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-man-united-vs-man-city-ngay-13-12-2020/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.