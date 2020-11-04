Rob Halford updates fans on new Judas Priest album: “We’re still putting bits and pieces together”

Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford has updated fans on the status of the band’s upcoming 19th studio album.

In a new interview Halford revealed the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Firepower’ is currently being put together, even if it’s in “an unusual way” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve already started work on it,” Halford told Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3. “We had some great writing sessions in the early part of this year until the world came to a stop in late March.

“I came back here [home] to Phoenix just to chill and relax for a bit and get ready for another writing session. ‘Cause that’s what we need to do as a band. You make a bunch of work and then you walk away from it and then you go back to it later and re-analyse it and continue the growth of the record,” he said.

“That’s what we were doing then, and we’re still doing it now – we’re still putting bits and pieces together. It’s an unusual way of making a record, but we’re not the only band that’s going through this situation in terms of creativity. You can’t let this pandemic stop you; you’ve gotta try and still get as much out of life as you can.”

You can listen to the interview in full below:

Meanwhile, Rob Halford has confirmed he’s currently working on a blues album.

Speaking to the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, the metal icon confirmed the album would be recorded with the same team he collaborated with for his 2019 Christmas LP ‘Celestial’, including his brother Nigel and the son of bassist Ian Hill.

Halford has spoken about writing a blues album in the past, and was asked by Paltrowitz if it was still a possibility. “It is, and I’ll give you an exclusive: it’s already begun,” he revealed.

In September, Halford said he thinks Judas Priest “deserve to be in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”.

Discussing his and the band’s eventful past in a new interview with NME, Halford talked about the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and how he feels it needs to include more metal acts.

The post Rob Halford updates fans on new Judas Priest album: “We’re still putting bits and pieces together” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.