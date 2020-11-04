Search

Discover

NEWS

Rob Halford updates fans on new Judas Priest album: “We’re still putting bits and pieces together”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • November 04, 2020

The band are back to work on the follow-up to 2018's 'Firepower'

Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford has updated fans on the status of the band’s upcoming 19th studio album.

In a new interview Halford revealed the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Firepower’ is currently being put together, even if it’s in “an unusual way” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve already started work on it,” Halford told Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3. “We had some great writing sessions in the early part of this year until the world came to a stop in late March.

“I came back here [home] to Phoenix just to chill and relax for a bit and get ready for another writing session. ‘Cause that’s what we need to do as a band. You make a bunch of work and then you walk away from it and then you go back to it later and re-analyse it and continue the growth of the record,” he said.

“That’s what we were doing then, and we’re still doing it now – we’re still putting bits and pieces together. It’s an unusual way of making a record, but we’re not the only band that’s going through this situation in terms of creativity. You can’t let this pandemic stop you; you’ve gotta try and still get as much out of life as you can.”

You can listen to the interview in full below:

Meanwhile, Rob Halford has confirmed he’s currently working on a blues album.

Speaking to the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz podcast, the metal icon confirmed the album would be recorded with the same team he collaborated with for his 2019 Christmas LP ‘Celestial’, including his brother Nigel and the son of bassist Ian Hill.

Halford has spoken about writing a blues album in the past, and was asked by Paltrowitz if it was still a possibility. “It is, and I’ll give you an exclusive: it’s already begun,” he revealed.

In September, Halford said he thinks Judas Priest “deserve to be in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame”.

Discussing his and the band’s eventful past in a new interview with NME, Halford talked about the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and how he feels it needs to include more metal acts.

The post Rob Halford updates fans on new Judas Priest album: “We’re still putting bits and pieces together” appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

1 2 3
  1. fdragonovgames2
    fdragonovgames2 I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do..... Www.Jobs82.Com
    ...show more
  2. JohanneEroo
    Johanne Hey I am a nympho ❤❤ and I get turned on guys who I know little ...Oh .. I'm waiting >> is.gd/0rYhlR
    ...show more
  3. ZoeeSutton
    ZoeSutton Google is by and by paying $27485 to $29658 consistently for taking a shot at the web from home. I have joined this action 2 months back and I have earned $31547 in my first month from this action. I can say my life is improved completely! Take a gander at it what I do..... Www.Jobs16.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.