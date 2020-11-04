Search

IN MEMORIAM

DaBaby pays tribute to older brother after suicide: “Long live my brother”

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • November 04, 2020

Glen Johnson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

DaBaby has paid tribute to his older brother after he took his own life.

Glen Johnson died on Tuesday (November 3) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Charlotte, North Carolina, TMZ reports.

The father of four’s death is said to have occurred hours after he posted a video of himself in a car with a gun, appearing visibly upset as he discussed how his life had turned out.

Reacting to the news, DaBaby took to his Instagram page to change his bio to “LONG LIVE MY BROTHER”, alongside a black heart and white dove emoji.

The rapper, real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, previously documented his brother’s mental health struggles on 2019’s ‘Intro’, the lead single from second album ‘Kirk’.

“My brother be thinkin’ that we don’t love him and let him struggle like we ain’t family/ Like I won’t give up all I got to see you happy“, he raps on the song.

Last month, DaBaby teamed up with 2 Chainz to deliver a verse on Kanye West’s recent single ‘Nah Nah Nah’.

On ‘Nah Nah Nah’, West raps about his presidential run, his contract dispute with Universal Music Group, and his appearance on Nick Cannon’s podcast.

DaBaby also recently revealed that he has recorded a series of tracks with Justin Bieber.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH:

