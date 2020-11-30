‘Luther’ creator Neil Cross says there won’t be a season six but new project is coming soon

Luther creator Neil Cross has confirmed that there will not be a sixth season of the BBC detective series.

The hit show, which stars Idris Elba as DCI John Luther, has been off screens for nearly two years – though it seems a follow-up to season five on the small screen is now off the cards.

“There is not going to be a season six — definitively no season six,” Cross told Australia’s Insider magazine (via Daily Mail).

However, he did announced that some “exciting news” was on the way, which comes ahead of a planned spin-off film.

Idris Elba as Luther

“But Idris, [director] Jamie Payne, and I will shortly have some exciting news to share,” he added. “There’s gonna be more later, but it’s not going to be season six.”

Cross’s latest comments come a month after he teased “big” news, telling The Sunday Post in October: “All I can say, I’m afraid, is there will be an announcement soon.

“Idris and I are both really excited and neither of us can wait for the announcement to come so we can properly talk about it, as we love the show so much, but something big is coming.”

Elba himself has spoken about the planned film, which has been talked about since 2018, expressing keenness to see his detective in cinemas.

“I’ve maintained that I’d like to see [Luther] come to a film,” the actor said. “That’s what I think we’re headed towards, is a film. I’m looking forward to making that happen… It is happening!”

Elba continued: “With film, the sky is the limit. You can be a little bit more bold with the storylines, and a little bit more international, and a little more up the scale. But John Luther is always going to be John Luther.”

Cross, meanwhile, recently aired his ITV series The Sister, which stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel and Amrita Acharia.

