AC/DC’s Angus Young explains the title of new album ‘Power Up’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Richards • November 30, 2020

"The word 'power,' it goes back to the name AC/DC. We always looked at ourselves as that of power, electric power"

AC/DC‘s Angus Young has explained the idea behind the title of the band’s new album ‘Power Up’.

‘Power Up’ came out earlier this month, and became the fastest-selling album of 2020.

“I went through everything — like titles in songs,” Young told Australian radio station Triple M of the selection process for the album title.

“In the song ‘Realize’, there’s the line, ‘I’ve got the power to mesmerise.’ The word ‘power,’ it goes back to the name AC/DC. We always looked at ourselves as that of power, electric power.

“So I just wanted another, if you could say, okay, what could you call AC/DC, and you say they’re power. And I just thought something positive: power up. When we get on a stage, we plug in the guitars and everything powers up when we’re out there.”

Young also recently discussed the band’s ever-consistent hard rock sound, saying it is “what we do best”.

In a recent interview with NME, Angus discussed the death of his brother and AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young, declaring that ‘Power Up’ is an album “for Malcolm”, adding: “His death was a huge blow to us, but I still think he’s there when I’m playing.”

Reviewing ‘Power Up’NME wrote: “As with all good AC/DC albums, the band’s commitment to unrelenting silliness on this record cannot be ignored either – even if you sense that they are in on the increasingly surreal images they present.

The review added: “This is, all considered, a kick up the arse at a time when we need it the most.”

