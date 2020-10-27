Search

Discover

NEWS

Busta Rhymes reveals tracklist for ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Will Lavin • October 27, 2020

The rapper's new album will feature Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Anderson .Paak, Q-Tip, Chris Rock and many more

Busta Rhymes has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album, ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ – you can see it below.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 1998’s ‘E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 30) and will feature a long list of all-star guest appearances.

Sharing a new trailer for the album on social media, the clip starts with a scripture from the Bible before depicting the end of the world. “The prophecy will be fulfilled!!” Busta captioned his post.

‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ fuses old with new school and features industry heavyweights such as Kendrick Lamar, Mariah CareyQ-Tip, Rick Ross, Chris Rock, Rakim, Anderson .Paak, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, RapsodyMary J. Blige, and more.

See the album’s full tracklist below:

‘E.L.E. 2 Intro’ Feat. Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock
‘The Purge’
‘Strap Yourself Down’
‘Czar’ Feat. M.O.P.
‘Outta My Mind’ Feat. Bell Biv Devoe
‘E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God’ Feat. Minister Louis Farrakhan
‘Slow Flow’ Feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard
‘Don’t Go’ Feat. Q-Tip
‘Boomp!’
‘True Indeed’
‘Master Fard Muhammad’ Feat. Rick Ross
‘YUUUU’ Feat. Anderson .Paak
‘Oh No’
‘The Don and The Boss’ Feat. Vybz Kartel
‘Best I Can’ Feat. Rapsody
‘Where I Belong’ Feat. Mariah Carey
‘Deep Thought’
‘The Young God Speaks’
‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ Feat. Kendrick Lamar
‘You Will Never Find Another Me’ Feat. Mary J Blige
‘Freedom?’ Feat. Nikki Grier
‘Satanic’

Out October 30, you can pre-order Busta Rhymes’ ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ here.

Meanwhile, Rhymes has looked back on his time at high school, and his rap battles with then fellow student Jay-Z.

Appearing on 85 South Show, the rapper looked back at the rise of fast flow and chopper rap in the mid-1990s. “Hov was on that shit really early,” he said, before recalling a rap battle with Jay-Z while the two of them were in high school.

“Ultimately, Hov got the best of the battle in that moment,” he said. “I was just starting to figure out how to master my fascination with the speed rap. He was already on it.”

The post Busta Rhymes reveals tracklist for ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

4 4 3
  1. AliciaGogo
    Alicia ⚡⚡ I look for the guy for the ero︆︆tic relations.★★ I will communicate to you.❤Adds to my friends➤➤ =>> kutt.it/s9dDxe
    ...show more
  2. ismerai5
    ismerai5 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Trang cá độ uy tín nhất Việt NamLink website: dailybongdavn.com/trang-ca-do-bong-da-truc-tuyen-uy-tin-nhat-viet-nam/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.