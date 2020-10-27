Members of Rage Against the Machine, Foo Fighters and more have been enlisted by Afghanistan outfit The Miraculous Love Kids/Girl With a Guitar on their cover of the Eurythmics‘ ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Foo Fighters’ Rami Jaffee, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and the Go-Go’s’ Kathy Valentine and more all contribute their talents to the cover, appearing in an accompanying, socially distanced music video.

The cover sees The Miraculous Love Kids/Girl With a Guitar turn the classic eighties pop anthem into a stirring balled that slowly moves its way from hauntingly sombre to relentless and powerful.

Watch the rendition below:

The Miraculous Love Kids/Girl With a Guitar was founded in 2015 by American musician Lanny Cordola after he met an Afghan girl named Mursal, whose two sisters had been killed some years prior by a suicide bomb attack.

The goal of the musical group is to provide an outlet for girls and young women who’ve been affected by violence in the Kabul region.

In 2018, the group released a cover of Brian Wilson‘s ‘Love and Mercy’ which also featured The Beach Boys vocalist-bassist.

In a press statement, Cordola explained the group’s choice of ‘Sweet Dreams’ for their second cover, saying, “We wanted to do something moody — a kind of gothic hymn — and we gravitated toward the dark yet hopeful spirit of this song.

“The lines in the song — ‘Some of them want to use you, some of them want to get used by you, some of them want to abuse you, some of them want to be abused’ — really resonate, reflecting these troubled times.

“But then a glimmer of optimism — ‘Hold your head up…keep your head up’ — gently flows through the voices of these girls who have experienced the worst that humanity has to offer.”

The post Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters members cover Eurythmics with Afghan group Miraculous Love Kids appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.