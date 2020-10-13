Search

Portugal. The Man and “Weird Al” Yankovic team up for new song ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Me’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Eddy Lim • October 13, 2020

In celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day

Portugal. The Man and “Weird Al” Yankovic have joined forces for a new song, ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Me’, in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day.

An accompanying music video was also released alongside the track, directed by Aaron Brown and Josué Rivas and produced by W+K Studios. The visual stars Indigenous artists and leaders from across the United States, including world champion juggler Acosia Red Elk of the Umatilla people of Oregon.

Watch it below:

“For the video for ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Me’ we created a collaboration between indigenous artists, friends, artistic collaborators, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, and Indigenous organizations to explore the possibilities of collaboration in this new time,” Portugal. The Man wrote in a statement.

“To us ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic has always been a figure of playful boundary-breaking. His work makes us take less seriously, the things that we take so seriously, like what’s cool, or what’s trendy. ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic has been an inspiration for Portugal. The Man since their inception until now.”

Yankovic also echoed his support for Portugal. The Man in a separate statement.

“I’ve jammed with them at Bonnaroo, I’ve produced remixes for two of their songs, and now I’m doing vocals on ‘Who’s Gonna Stop Me,'” Yankovic said.

“Portugal. The Man are not only my friends, but they’re one of my favorite bands in the world, and I’m thrilled to be featured on their new single.”

Recently, Portugal. The Man shared a stripped-down “36% Is Not Enough” version of their 2017 hit ‘Feel It Still’ to encourage voter participation in the upcoming US federal election. The remix, by Sean Harvey, removes several prominent elements from the original – leaving only 36 per cent of it behind.

3 4 6
