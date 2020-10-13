Search

Discover

NEWS

Coldplay hail drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell’s “brilliant” cover of ‘Fix You’

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • October 13, 2020

Will Champion is a huge fan of Nandi's work on the kit

10-year-old drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell has attracted the praise of Coldplay‘s Will Champion after delivering a brilliant cover of ‘Fix You’.

Bushell, who has been locked in an unlikely drum battle with Dave Grohl this year, shared footage of her latest cover on Instagram.

It sees her emulating Champion’s drums on the track, while her entire kit is covered in fluorescent tape – a nod to Coldplay’s famously impressive light shows.

Sharing the footage of Bushell’s performance on Coldplay’s own Instagram account, Champion wrote: “This put a HUGE smile on my face, @nandi_bushell. Absolutely brilliant. Love WC X.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

This put a HUGE smile on my face, @nandi_bushell 😊 Absolutely brilliant. Love WC X

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay) on

“Thank you so so much! Wow!” Bushell responded to Champion’s praise.

This latest video comes after Bushell recorded a track for Dave Grohl, returning the favour after the Foo Fighters frontman crafted a superhero theme for her.

Sharing her original song to YouTube, Bushell wrote, “Mr Grohl. The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY!”

Bushell has been impressing music fans for years with her renditions of top rock hits. Her take on Nirvana‘s ‘In Bloom’ went viral and her performance of Queens Of The Stone Age‘s ‘No One Knows’ was lauded by the band.

The post Coldplay hail drumming prodigy Nandi Bushell’s “brilliant” cover of ‘Fix You’ appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.

5 4 4
  1. fixedig
    fixedig I make up to $90 an hour working from my home. My story is that I quit working at Walmart to work online and with a little effort I easily bring in around $40h to $86h Someone was good to me by sharing this link with me, so now i am hoping i could help someone else out there by sharing this link... Try it, you won't regret it!.... ================== WWW.JOBS35.COM ==================
    ...show more
  2. jahaida64
    jahaida64 I get paid over $190 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 15k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless..., Copy Here→→→→→ WWW.JOBS82.COM
    ...show more
  3. TessHottie
    Tess I welcome you boys. I want you. ★★ I love debauchery front of the camera. ➤➤ I аm wa︆︆iting you ✅✅ seе me hе︆︆re ==>> is.gd/user9524
    ...show more
  4. dailybongdavn
    Thanh My Tips free trận đấu giữa Ý vs Hà Lan ngày 15/10Link website: dailybongdavn.com/nhan-dinh-soi-keo-y-vs-ha-lan/
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.