The Batman director Matt Reeves confirms Colin Farrell cast as Penguin

The Batman director Matt Reeves has confirmed Colin Farrell will play Penguin in the 2021 reboot. A representative for Farrell also confirmed the news to EW.

The director tweeted a gif of Farrell from the movie In Bruges on Monday with the caption: “Wait — is that you, #Oz?” Oz is a shortened form of the notorious DC character’s given name, Oswald Cobblepot. Reeves has tweeted similar gifs for the other actors who’ve joined the project.

Farrell’s casting was first rumored in November. He joins a cast that includes Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role.

Pattinson is taking over the titular role from Ben Affleck, who starred as the character in two DC films (and appeared in another). The Batman has begun filming and is slated to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021.

EW has reached out to representatives for Warner Bros. for further comment.