Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to perform together at 2020 Grammys

The lovebirds will be performing a duet on music’s biggest night, Sunday, Jan. 26. They are the first performers announced for this year’s ceremony, which will be hosted by Alicia Keys.

The country crooner revealed the news on Instagram Tuesday night. Shelton posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy#GRAMMYs stage with!” He did not reveal what they plan on singing.

Shelton and Stefani began dating after appearing as judges together on The Voice and have collaborated numerous times. They released “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in 2016, the holiday track “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” in 2017, and most recently “Nobody but You” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country last year.

The album’s title track is up for a Grammy in the Best Country Solo Performance category, giving Shelton his ninth nomination. Stefani has three Grammy wins out of 18 nominations.

While no other performers have been announced yet, it’s a safe bet that many of this year’s nominees will also be taking the stage. Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, and Ariana Grande lead the nominations this year.