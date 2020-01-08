Avatar 2's new tropical settings and creatures revealed in concept art

On Monday night, Avatar director James Cameron showed up in Las Vegas at the 2020 CES convention, where he unveiled new concept art images for his long-awaited sequel.

The pieces, which studio Fox then shared online via social media, showcase new tropical island settings, lush forests, and new water creatures mounted by the Na’vi. “You won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world,” a tweet from the film’s official Twitter account reads.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the stars of the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster hit, return for the sequel — and the other sequels in development — along with Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

Avatar 2 will introduce the Metkayina, a new Na’vi clan ruled by Tonowari, played by Fear the Walking Dead‘s Cliff Curtis, as well as what producer Jon Landau called “the future generation of Pandora.” That includes Javier “Spider” Socorro (Jack Champion), a human child born at the Hell’s Gate military complex, Jake Sully’s children, and the children of the Metkayina.

Earlier glimpses at the film’s production teased the Sea Dragon, described as “a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft.”

Avatar 2 is set to hit theaters on Dec. 18, 2021.