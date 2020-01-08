Rob Lowe reveals how Steven Tyler helped him stay sober

Lone Star but owes her dad, Steven Tyler, a huge debt of gratitude for a tough time in his life.

During a press conference Tuesday to promote his new series with Tyler, Lowe said it was the Aerosmith frontman who gave him an unexpected boost in the early days of his sobriety.

“I’ve been sober for 30 years,” he told reporters in Pasadena, California at the annual Television Critics Association press tour. “When I first got sober, I thought, my life is sober. My fun is done, and I’m not going to be cool anymore. I came home when I was probably sober two or three weeks and I got a call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know. He called to say ‘I heard you are in recovery and I just wanted to say hey, I’m thinking of you dude.’ If it’s good enough for f—ing Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me.”

Steven Tyler and the rest of Aerosmith are in the midst of their Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will also be honored later this month as the 2020 MusiCares “Person of the Year.” The charitable arm of the Recording Academy helps musicians with personal emergencies as well as addiction recovery. Guitarist Joe Perry told EW this month that he and the rest of the band consider it “a tremendous recognition. Creating music together for five decades is special in and of itself, but to know that we can contribute to helping fellow musicians’ lives as they walk the path to recovery is perhaps even more meaningful.”

In 9-1-1: Lone Star, Lowe plays Owen Strand, the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse during 9/11. He takes over a firehouse in Texas where he works alongside chief paramedic Michelle Blake, played by Liv Tyler.

“I think he’s always kind of in awe or amazed by my job, what I do,” Tyler told reporters. “Suddenly I may be doing English accent in the 1700s, and then it’s like, ‘Daddy, I’m a paramedic.’ He is always so interested.”

9-1-1: Lone Star, which also includes Natacha Karam (NBC’s The Brave), Brian Michael Smith (Queen Sugar), Jim Parrack (True Blood), and newcomer Rafael Silva, begins a two-night premiere on Sunday, Jan. 19.

—Sarah Rodman contributed to this report