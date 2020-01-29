BTS have debuted their new single ‘Black Swan’ live for the first time.

Appearing on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, the K-Pop giants delivered a suitably mysterious performance of the track, previously described by NME as a “haunting melancholy curveball”.

Read More: The best 2020 Grammys performances from Lil Nas X and BTS to Billie Eilish

Taking to the darkened stage in entirely black outfits, the seven members were flanked by tall black trees to suit the aesthetic of the track – which seemingly suggests that they will take a more mature direction on ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’.

The group then sat down with Corden himself, and discussed their huge appearance at the Grammys last weekend where they joined rapper Lil Nas X on stage for a performance of his hit Old Town Road.

‘Everything about that night was so special,’ J-Hope said. ‘BTS and K-pop on stage, we couldn’t believe it.’

RM chimed in: ‘It felt like K-pop was recognised worldwide by Alicia’, referring to host Alicia Keys name-dropping them in a song.

It comes as they prepare to release ‘Map of The Soul: 7’ in February, ahead of a world tour that sees them stopping off for two shows at London’s Twickenham Stadium this summer.

In a review of Black Swan, NME’s Rhian Daly said it’s “Far from an immediate, radio-friendly choice, its hook is understated and swallowed by the distorted production. But that’s no bad thing.”

They also released an accompanying art film, which sees an elaborate dance performance by Michal Rynia and Nastja Bremec Rynia of the MN Dance Company from Slovenia.

The post Watch BTS perform ‘Black Swan’ live for the first time appeared first on NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM.