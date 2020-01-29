Search

My Chemical Romance share epic short film ‘A Summoning’ as they announce 2020 US tour

By NME Music News, Reviews, Videos, Galleries, Tickets and Blogs | NME.COM/Nick Reilly • January 29, 2020

Emo rockers hit the road later this year

My Chemical Romance have shared a cinematic short film called ‘A Summoning’ to announce details of their anticipated US tour.

After teasing their latest announcement earlier this week, the returning emo-rockers shared the new ten minute clip on YouTube on Wednesday afternoon (January 29).

The short film tells the story of a teenager attempting to summon spirits using a pentagram, before things take a sinister turn as he is pursued by a gang of masked villains.

We see the teenage boy heading into a room of vampires, before eventually ending up in a chapel – where several callbacks to MCR’s eclectic past are present. The couple from the cover of ‘Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge’ are seen standing at the altar, alongside a cameo from the dancer who famously featured in the band’s video for ‘Helena’.

Further references to the band’s past are seen as the boy heads into the scene of the 2011 video for ‘Na Na Na’, taken from fourth album ‘Danger Days’.

It eventually concludes with the boy triumphing over the group of hooded goons and standing in Los Angeles’ forum, before their tour dates are listed.

However, it offers no new signs of new music, despite fans of the band noticing that Shazam has begun recognising ‘An Offering’ as a single.

Check their US tour dates in full below.

My Chemical Romance US tour dates

September 2020

9 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
11 – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul
12 – Riot Fest, Chicago
14 –  Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
15 – TD Garden, Boston
17 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn
18 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
20 – Music Midtown, Atlanta
22 – Prudential Center, Newark
26 – BB&T Center, Sunrise
29 – Toyota Center, Houston
30 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

OCTOBER
02 – Pepsi Center, Denver
04 – Tacoma Dome, Washington
06 – Oakland Arena, Oakling
08 – The Forum, Los Angeles
10 – Aftershock Festival, Sacramento
11 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

