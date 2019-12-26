Stephen King's Carrie to get limited series adaptation at FX

this time at FX. The network is in development on a limited series based on the iconic horror novel, EW has confirmed.

Collider first reported the news.

King’s novel follows high school misfit Carrie White, who discovers she has telekinetic powers. The most recent screen adaptation was 2013’s Carrie, starring Chloe Grace Moretz as the titular character, along with Julianne Moore and Judy Greer. It was written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who’s now known for the CW’s Riverdale, and directed by Kimberly Peirce. There was even a Carrie Broadway musical in 1988, and David Carson’s 2002 TV movie adaptation.

Still, the most famous reimagining of the novel is Brian De Palma’s 1976 movie of the same name, featuring Sissy Spacek as the pig’s-blood-soaked teen. Spacek nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her performance, and Piper Laurie earned a Best Supporting Actress nod.

There are a number of projects based on King’s works in the pipeline, including Epix’s Jerusalem’s Lot series, starring Adrien Brody and inspired by the author’s short story of the same title. There’s also HBO’s The Outsider, with Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo, arriving in January, and CBS All Access’ upcoming slate includes a series adaptation of The Stand, featuring Greg Kinnear, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

These new projects follow on the heels of King adaptations like Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep and season 2 of Hulu’s Castle Rock.