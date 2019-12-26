Drake drops new song 'War,' seemingly squashes beef with The Weeknd

but the lyrics have the internet speculating that Drake and fellow artist The Weeknd may have once again buried the hatchet on their alleged feud. Reportedly, the pair most recently fell out after model Bella Hadid was said to be dating Drizzy after her split from The Weeknd.

While neither get name dropped directly in “War,” Hadid’s sister Gigi’s name does make an appearance.

“If man get beaky, ring ring, call up Gigi, do him up neatly,” Drake raps.

The rhyme that has fans believing he and The Weeknd are finally on good terms again is: “And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller, you know that’s been my n—-. Yeah, we just had to fix things, family, six tings, we can’t split up.”