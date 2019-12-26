Kanye West releases new album Jesus Is Born on Christmas

the rapper has gifted them a brand-new album, Jesus Is Born. The 19-track effort featuring his Sunday Service project was released on Christmas Day.

The gospel songs feature West and his band and choir that he’s been working with since the beginning of 2019 with weekend sermon performances under the name Sunday Service. This is the first official release from Sunday Service — Jesus Is King, West’s first gospel album, was released under his own name.

Jesus Is King earned West his ninth consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying Eminem for the longest streak in the chart’s history. He also dropped an IMAX film of the same name at the time of the album’s release.

“I feel that God is using me and using the choir and using my family to show off,” West previously said.

Listen to Jesus Is Born below now: