The Weeknd Details 2022 North American Stadium Tour Dates

The Canadian singer will close the run in September in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium
The Weeknd‘s will be stopping at some of the most iconic stadiums in the U.S. this summer during the first leg of his massive world tour.
The Afters Hours Til Dawn stint kicks off in The Weeknd’s own hometown of Toronto on Friday, July 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Thursday, March 10 via his website.
Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer will support both of his critically acclaimed records, After Hours and Dawn FM, and will soon announce additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and more.
The Weeknd Tour Dates
FRI 8-Jul – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
THU 14-Jul – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
SAT 16-Jul – New York, NY Metlife Stadium
THU 21-Jul – Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
SUN 24-Jul – Chicago, IL Soldier Field
WED 27-Jul – Detroit, MI Ford Field
SAT 30-Jul – Washington, DC FedexField
THU 4-Aug – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
SAT 6-Aug – Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
THU 11-Aug – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
SUN 14-Aug – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
THU 18-Aug – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
SAT 20-Aug – Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
TUE 23-Aug – Vancouver, BC BC Place
THU 25-Aug – Seattle, WA Lumen Field
SAT 27-Aug – San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium
TUE 30-Aug – Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
FRI 2-Sep – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
