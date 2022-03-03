The Weeknd‘s will be stopping at some of the most iconic stadiums in the U.S. this summer during the first leg of his massive world tour.

The Afters Hours Til Dawn stint kicks off in The Weeknd’s own hometown of Toronto on Friday, July 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Thursday, March 10 via his website.

Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer will support both of his critically acclaimed records, After Hours and Dawn FM, and will soon announce additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and more.

The Weeknd Tour Dates

FRI 8-Jul – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre

THU 14-Jul – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

SAT 16-Jul – New York, NY Metlife Stadium

THU 21-Jul – Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

SUN 24-Jul – Chicago, IL Soldier Field

WED 27-Jul – Detroit, MI Ford Field

SAT 30-Jul – Washington, DC FedexField

THU 4-Aug – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium

SAT 6-Aug – Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

THU 11-Aug – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium

SUN 14-Aug – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

THU 18-Aug – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High

SAT 20-Aug – Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium

TUE 23-Aug – Vancouver, BC BC Place

THU 25-Aug – Seattle, WA Lumen Field

SAT 27-Aug – San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium

TUE 30-Aug – Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium

FRI 2-Sep – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

The post The Weeknd Details 2022 North American Stadium Tour Dates appeared first on SPIN.