Search

Discover

NEWS

The Weeknd Details 2022 North American Stadium Tour Dates

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • March 03, 2022

The Canadian singer will close the run in September in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium

The Weeknd‘s will be stopping at some of the most iconic stadiums in the U.S. this summer during the first leg of his massive world tour.

The Afters Hours Til Dawn stint kicks off in The Weeknd’s own hometown of Toronto on Friday, July 8. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Thursday, March 10 via his website.

Last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer will support both of his critically acclaimed records, After Hours and Dawn FM, and will soon announce additional dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and more.

 

The Weeknd
The Weeknd

 

The Weeknd Tour Dates

FRI 8-Jul – Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
THU 14-Jul – Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
SAT 16-Jul – New York, NY Metlife Stadium
THU 21-Jul – Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
SUN 24-Jul – Chicago, IL Soldier Field
WED 27-Jul – Detroit, MI Ford Field
SAT 30-Jul – Washington, DC FedexField
THU 4-Aug – Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
SAT 6-Aug – Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
THU 11-Aug – Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
SUN 14-Aug – Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
THU 18-Aug – Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High
SAT 20-Aug – Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium
TUE 23-Aug – Vancouver, BC BC Place
THU 25-Aug – Seattle, WA Lumen Field
SAT 27-Aug – San Francisco, CA Levi’s Stadium
TUE 30-Aug – Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
FRI 2-Sep – Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium

The post The Weeknd Details 2022 North American Stadium Tour Dates appeared first on SPIN.

7 7 5
  1. rita.s.barden
    RitaBarden My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,…………… Www.jobsRevenue.com
    ...show more
  2. venisa1574
    jassica I get paid over 190$ per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> www.worksful.com
    ...show more
  3. farid.jamili4118
    Kennedi Kertzmann That is battling. I was stunned by your affiliation. I'm happy to see a particularly subject. Altruisticly go to my blog and read it.www.mygiftcardsite.run/
    ...show more
  4. MichelleChristyMichelleCh
    MichelleChristy I get paid over $600 per day working from home. I am very excited to share my story here because me and my friend we both got 16k+ in last month’s work. This only needs some basic copy and paste skills to complete. Anybody can do this and make life easy. if you gave 1 hour to this on mobile then its enough. Here is what we have been doing… Click Below Webpage….............. www.livejob247.com
    ...show more
  5. Lili.iskandar
    Lili iskandar AYUK KAKA KAKA DI COBA DENGAN SITUS TERGCAOR NYA KAKA 134.122.100.148/v62bigwin - V62bigwin dengan brand visa4d, gardaslot, lautanslot dan togel62
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.