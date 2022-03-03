Search

Discover

NEWS

The Lemonheads Headline Official SPIN SXSW Showcase With 30th Anniversary Set of It’s a Shame About Ray

By SPIN | SPIN Staff • March 03, 2022

Performances from Bass Drum of Death, Pom Pom Squad, BLACKSTARKIDS, Cassandra Jenkins, and more

Today, SPIN announces its official SXSW Showcase at the 2022 festival in Austin. The event will take place on Thursday, March 17 at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q.

The Lemonheads will headline the showcase with a set celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s career-defining record It’s a Shame About Ray. SPIN’s lineup will also feature rising acts spanning all genres, representing essential artists from indie rock, hip hop, punk, electronic, and soul.

The SXSW lineup features Bass Drum of Death, Pom Pom Squad, Dead Tooth, Robot Sunrise, Cassandra Jenkins, YUNGMORPHEUS, Laundry Day, BLACKSTARKIDS, Boulevards, Mattiel, and As You Were.

Doors open at 7 PM.

ABOUT SPIN
SPIN is one of the most recognizable names in music journalism and pop culture. In early 2020 SPIN launched a new generation for the legendary media group, putting the brand back where it belongs at the center of the cultural zeitgeist. Recent covers have featured some of today’s biggest stars, like Run the Jewels, Turnstile, Machine Gun Kelly, and Summer Walker, coupled with in-depth interviews, merchandise, and original video content. SPIN will also drop NFTs of select iconic SPIN covers. More details to follow.

The post The Lemonheads Headline Official SPIN SXSW Showcase With 30th Anniversary Set of <i>It’s a Shame About Ray</i> appeared first on SPIN.

2 6 3
  1. rita.s.barden
    RitaBarden My last pay test was $9500 operating 12 hours per week on line. my sisters buddy has been averaging 15k for months now and she works approximately 20 hours every week. i can not accept as true with how easy it become as soon as i tried it out. This is what do,…………… Www.jobsRevenue.com
    ...show more
  2. venisa1574
    jassica I get paid over 190$ per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing.. :) AND GOOD LUCK.:) HERE====)> www.worksful.com
    ...show more
  3. MichelleChristyMichelleCh
    MichelleChristy I get paid over $600 per day working from home. I am very excited to share my story here because me and my friend we both got 16k+ in last month’s work. This only needs some basic copy and paste skills to complete. Anybody can do this and make life easy. if you gave 1 hour to this on mobile then its enough. Here is what we have been doing… Click Below Webpage….............. www.livejob247.com
    ...show more

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.