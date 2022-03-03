The Offspring Detail U.S. Spring Tour

The Offspring’s Let the Bad Times Roll Tour is kicking off next month to support the band’s tenth studio record.

The 18-city trek kicks off April 26 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on May 22 in Milwaukee. Special guests Radkey and Blame My Youth are set to open for the band throughout the U.S. stint. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, Mar. 4 via Live Nation.

Let the Bad Times Roll is the third Offspring album produced by the iconic Bob Rock.

“This album is probably the most cathartic thing we’ve done,” lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Bryan Holland said. “The messages might be dark, but at the end what’s left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important.”

The Offspring Tour Dates

Tue Apr 26 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Wed Apr 27 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre^

Fri Apr 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center^

Sat Apr 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Tue May 03 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom^

Wed May 04 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center^

Fri May 6 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

Sat May 07 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place^

Sun May 08 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle^

Tue May 10 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater^

Wed May 11 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion^

Wed May 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage^

Sun May 15 – Boston, MA – House of Blues^

Tue May 17 – New York, NY – Pier 17^

Tue May 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE*

Fri May 20 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit+

Sat May 21 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+

Sat May 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom*

* Not a Live Nation Date

^With support from Radkey

+With support from Blame My Youth

