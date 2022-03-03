Search

Madonna, Sickick and Fireboy DML Remix Her 1998 Hit ‘Frozen’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • March 03, 2022

She had been teasing the remix for the past week

Madonna and Sickick teamed up with Fireboy DML in their latest remixing of the pop legend’s hit “Frozen.” She had been teasing the remix for days on her social media platforms.

 

 

Producer Sickick’s initial remixing of the song exploded on TikTok last year, and the duo invited Nigerian singer Fireboy DML, who recently released his own hit “Peru,” to bring in some soulful vocals. (“I thought you loved me / I thought you trusted me,” he croons. “I tried to take care of your heart / but it’s frozen.”) The pop queen teased the remix’s official video on her Instagram, which we all hope will arrive soon. The new remix is available now wherever you stream music via Artist Partner Group / Warner Records.

Madonna and Sickick’s initial “Frozen” remix amassed over 50 million streams globally and soundtracked more than 100,000 TikTok videos.

The original rendition of “Frozen” is the ninth track off Madonna’s 1998 Ray of Light.

  3. Brigitte_was_L8
    Brigitte Marusic Bless Myspace for still creating content for the same 30ish ppl who aren't bots and interact with it all <3
    ...show more

