Pavement Unveil New Video for ‘Harness Your Hopes’

Pavement released a new video for their 1999 B-side, and the improbable 2022 viral TikTok hit, “Harness Your Hopes.”

The Alex Ross Perry-directed video stars Sophie Thatcher. Perry takes Pavement fans through a mini-history of the band on film, placing Thatcher in some of Pavement’s classic music videos.

The track was initially released on the CD version of Spit on a Stranger EP back in 1999, which was also the year they disbanded. A reissue of the EP will release as a 12″ on April 8, the same day as the band’s massive Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal 45-track exclusive box set.

Pavement is finally hitting the road this fall throughout Europe and North America. Tickets are available on the band’s website.

Spit on a Stranger EP Track List

1) Spit on a Stranger

2) Harness Your Hopes

3) Roll With the Wind

4) The Porpoise and the Hand Grenade

5) Rooftop Gambler

6) Harness Your Hopes (Live Brixton Academy, 1999)

Pavement Tour Dates

6.02.22 ­– Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6.10.22 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

9.07.22 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre SOLD OUT

9.08.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.09.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.10.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre SOLD OUT

9.12.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.13.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.14.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

9.16.22 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

9.17.22 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

9.19.22 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre SOLD OUT

9.20.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

9.21.22 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

9.22.22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre SOLD OUT

9.23.22 ­– Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

9.24.22 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre SOLD OUT

9.26.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall SOLD OUT

9.27.22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

9.28.22 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre SOLD OUT

9.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.01.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.02.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre SOLD OUT

10.03.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10.05.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met SOLD OUT

10.06.22 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre SOLD OUT

10.08.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

10.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern SOLD OUT

10.11.22 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater SOLD OUT

10.17.22 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10.18.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10.19.22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10.20.22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10.22.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse SOLD OUT

10.23.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.24.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.25.22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10.27.22 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10.29.22 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10.30.22 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10.31.22 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11.2.22 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11.4.22 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11.5.22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11.7.22 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11.8.22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11.10.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

11.11.22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street SOLD OUT

