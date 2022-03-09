Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot and KISS to Headline Louder Than Life Lineup

Louder Than Life has brought in another lineup of hard rock giants for this year’s festival which takes place from September 22-25. The festival was larger than ever in 2021, with crowds composed of over 160,000 attendees. This year, the festival will continue its streak at its home at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY. Passes are available now, here.

This fall, nearly 100 acts will perform for the festival with headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, and KISS. Other notable performances include Alice In Chains, Alice Cooper, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Incubus, Lamb of God, Papa Roach and Tenacious D among others.

The festival bills itself as the World’s Largest Rock ’N’ Roll Whiskey Festival, taking place in a city known for its bourbon culture. In addition to four days of music, festivalgoers can look forward to award-winning whiskey, bourbons, spirits, craft beer, and Louisville’s best food.

“We look forward to returning to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2022 and this time to share the stage with KISS, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and of course our Richmond, VA buddies in GWAR,” Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe said in a statement.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Louder Than Life lineup (subject to change):

Thursday, September 22: Nine Inch Nails, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Highly Suspect, Ministry, Nothing More, Baroness, Spiritbox, Apocalyptica, Dorothy, Don Broco, New Years Day, Plush, Lilith Czar, Maggie Lindemann, Taipei Houston, The Dead Deads, Mothica, Superbloom, Eva Under Fire, Oxymorrons

Friday, September 23: Slipknot, Shinedown, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, In Flames, Helmet, POORSTACY, Crown The Empire, DED, All Good Things, Amigo The Devil, Vended, Mike’s Dead, If I Die First, Orbit Culture, The Luka State, Ego Kill Talent, The Native Howl, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, September 24: KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Theory of a Deadman, Body Count, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, We Came As Romans, Airbourne, Cherry Bombs, Ill Niño, Tetrarch, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Wargasm, Trash Boat, Shaman’s Harvest, Solence, Dropout Kings, Bloodywood

Sunday, September 25: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, The Pretty Reckless, Architects, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, The Struts, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Anti-Flag, The Joy Formidable, Bayside, The Warning, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, Radkey, The Mysterines, Crown Lands, AEIR, The Alive, As You Were

