Florence + The Machine Announce Dance Fever, Release ‘My Love’

For over a month, Florence + The Machine has slowly released songs with the anticipation that her first new album in years would be on the way. On Thursday, Welch finally revealed the details for Dance Fever, and shared another one of its tracks, “My Love.”

The fifth studio record by the rock vocalist is set to release May 13. Dance Fever was produced by Welch, Jack Antonoff, and Dave Bayley of Glass Animals, and is available for pre-order.

Dance Fever was recorded in London during the pandemic, and it conjures the freedoms that Welch missed most during lockdown and her hope for a return to normalcy. Its tracks nod to dance, folk, and ’70s Iggy Pop, while Welch describes it as “Nick Cave at the club.” Further drawing from her country-rock hero’s like Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris, Welch took lyrical inspiration from tragic heroines of pre-Raphaelite art, gothic fiction, and folk horror films.

“My Love,” like its predecessors “King” and “Heaven Is Here” was directed by Autumn De Wilde. The video places Welch amidst a motionless black-tie event until the formally dressed invitees begin dancing around her.

Dance Fever follows Welch’s 2018 High As Hope. Last year, Welch released a track for the Cruella film.

