Black Keys Announce 11th Studio Album Dropout Boogie, Share ‘Wild Child’

Titled Dropout Boogie, the collection is the band’s first album of originals since 2019’s Let’s Rock. Last year, the Keys released Delta Kream, an album of blues covers

The Keys released their first single and its accompanying video for “Wild Child,” which is directed by longtime collaborator Bryan Schlam.

The forthcoming album will feature collaborations with Billy F. Gibbons, Greg Cartwright, and Angelo Petraglia.

Dropout Boogie‘s release falls just one day before the 20th anniversary of The Big Come Up, the duo’s first studio album. The album strives to go back to the band’s roots of making stripped-down blues-rock music in basements in Ohio.

“That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant,” Auerbach said in a statement. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio–it just seems crazy.”

After the duo got together to set the groundwork for the album, Auerbach and Carney welcomed collaborators Billy F. Gibbons, Greg Cartwright, and Angelo Petraglia to Dropout Boogie sessions. Cartwright and Petraglia both appear on “Wild Child.”

The album will be released on May 13 via Nonesuch, followed by a 32-date tour to promote the album this summer.

The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour dates and cities:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

The post Black Keys Announce 11th Studio Album Dropout Boogie, Share ‘Wild Child’ appeared first on SPIN.