Black Keys Announce 11th Studio Album Dropout Boogie, Share ‘Wild Child’

The Black Keys have a new album on the way.
Titled Dropout Boogie, the collection is the band’s first album of originals since 2019’s Let’s Rock. Last year, the Keys released Delta Kream, an album of blues covers
The Keys released their first single and its accompanying video for “Wild Child,” which is directed by longtime collaborator Bryan Schlam.
The forthcoming album will feature collaborations with Billy F. Gibbons, Greg Cartwright, and Angelo Petraglia.
Dropout Boogie‘s release falls just one day before the 20th anniversary of The Big Come Up, the duo’s first studio album. The album strives to go back to the band’s roots of making stripped-down blues-rock music in basements in Ohio.
“That’s always been the beauty of the thing Pat and I do. It’s instant,” Auerbach said in a statement. “We’ve never really had to work at it. Whenever we’d get together, we’d just make music, you know? We didn’t know what we were going to do, but we’d just do it and it would sound cool. It’s the natural chemistry Pat and I have. Being in a band this long is a testament to that. It was a real gift that we were given. I mean, the odds of being plopped down a block-and-a-half from each other in Akron, Ohio–it just seems crazy.”
After the duo got together to set the groundwork for the album, Auerbach and Carney welcomed collaborators Billy F. Gibbons, Greg Cartwright, and Angelo Petraglia to Dropout Boogie sessions. Cartwright and Petraglia both appear on “Wild Child.”
The album will be released on May 13 via Nonesuch, followed by a 32-date tour to promote the album this summer.
The Black Keys’ Dropout Boogie tour dates and cities:
July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Oct. 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
