Wilco Announce New York City and Chicago Shows to Celebrate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Turning 20

This September, Wilco is celebrating 20 years since the release of Yankee Hotel Foxtrot. To start the celebration several months early, because why not, the band just announced two limited runs in honor of the record this April at New York City’s United Palace and Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.

Tickets for the rare performances go on sale at 10 a.m. local this Friday, Feb. 11.

They’ll perform four nights (April 15, 16, 17, and 19) in New York and two (April 22 and 23) in Chicago. Wilco will rock out to the entirety of the original album, and play a mix of concert favorites and rarities. Not only will the shows celebrate the legendary 2001 record, but they will also prepare Wilco fans for the archival Yankee Hotel Foxtrot re-releases that are set to arrive later this year.

The Yankee Hotel Foxtrot shows precede the band’s own annual Solid Sound Festival, which will take place over the weekend of May 27-29 in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is Wilco’s fourth studio record, which released via Nonesuch Records on September 18, 2001.

Wilco Tour Dates

Wilco Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Anniversary Shows

Fri. Apr. 15 – New York NY @ United Palace

Sat. Apr. 16 – New York, NY @ United Palace

Sun. Apr. 17 – New York, NY @ United Palace

Tue. Apr. 19 – New York, NY @ United Palace

Fri. Apr. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Sat. Apr. 23 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

Additional 2022 Wilco Tour Dates (Now on Sale)

Fri. May 27 – Sun. May 29 – North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Sat. Jun. 11 – Oslo, NE @ Loaded Festival

Mon. Jun. 13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

Fri. Jun. 17 – Zeebrugge, BE @ Zeebrugge Beach Festival

Sat. Jun. 18 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

Wed. Jun. 22 – Barcelona, ES @ Poble Espanyol

Sat. Jun. 25 – Murcia, ES @ Plaza De Toros Murcia

Mon. Jun. 27 – Madrid, ES @ Noches Del Botanico

Mon. Aug. 28 – Marthaʼs Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

The post Wilco Announce New York City and Chicago Shows to Celebrate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Turning 20 appeared first on SPIN.