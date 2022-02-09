Watch Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ performance at the BRITs 2022

Adele delivered a performance of the fan favourite ‘I Drink Wine’ at the BRIT Awards last night (February 8). You can see it in full below.

As well as the live performance, her first at the BRITs since 2016’s rendition of ‘When We Were Young’, the singer was among the big winners at last night’s ceremony.

Adele took home three trophies on the night: Album Of The Year for ’30’, Song Of The Year for ‘Easy On Me’ and Artist Of The Year.

Collecting the Album Of The Year trophy at the end of the night, Adele reflected on the nature of the record, which detailed her experiences of divorce. “I’d like to dedicate this award to my son and to Simon, to his dad – this album was all of our journey, not just mine,” she began.

“I’m very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album that was about something so personal to me, cos not many people do stuff like that anymore. My son has been so gracious – so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last couple of years and it’s for him.”

She also singled out producer Inflo, who won Producer Of The Year, saying he “really changed my life”.

“Not just with my music, but he really helped me in so many ways,” she said. “‘Flo, I love you – this is for you as well.”

Also among the BRITs performers was Liam Gallagher, who played his new single ‘Everything’s Electric’ for the first time, and a remarkable surprise collaboration between Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon.

