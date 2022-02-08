Red Hot Chili Peppers have a “loose plan” to release another new album after ‘Unlimited Love’

Red Hot Chili Peppers have said that they have a “loose plan” to release another new album after their forthcoming LP ‘Unlimited Love’.

The returning four-piece announced their twelfth studio album last week, which is set to arrive on April 1 via Warner Bros. It’ll be their first full-length record since 2016’s ‘The Getaway’.

Speaking to NME in last week’s Big Read, RHCP frontman Anthony Kiedis and returning guitarist John Frusciante said that, going forward, their fans could expect new material from the band on a more frequent basis.

“We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” Kiedis told NME. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future.

“We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”

Frusciante added that there is a “loose plan” for a follow-up album to ‘Unlimited Love’, and that the band “recorded almost 50 pieces of music” during sessions with producer Rick Rubin.

“We definitely have enough material that we love,” the guitarist said, adding that RHCP’s next project after ‘Unlimited Love’ already “has a relaxed energy that’s distinct from the intensity of the record that we’ve made here”.

Of ‘Unlimited Love’, Kiedis told NME that the band “pushed each other in a positive way” while making the record.

“I really didn’t want to tell the same old story that we’ve been hearing for the last 50 years in rock music,” the frontman said about the forthcoming album.

“I liked reaching out in 10,000 directions and seeing what was out there. We weren’t limiting ourselves but trying to tap into something that is honest and emotional. Hopefully we’ve said something that hasn’t been said before, or at least said it in a way that hasn’t.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers also told NME about how “the biggest event” surrounding ‘Unlimited Love’ was Frusciante’s return, while they also reflected on the legacy of their late guitarist Hillel Slovak.

The post Red Hot Chili Peppers have a “loose plan” to release another new album after ‘Unlimited Love’ appeared first on NME.