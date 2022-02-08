Nine Inch Nails Detail First Concerts Since 2018

Nine Inch Nails‘ last proper headlining, non-festival performance was all the way back in 2018. With COVID and a few canceled festivals, the band hasn’t performed live in a while, but they just announced that is (thankfully) going to change.

The band is scheduled for a hometown performance on September 24 at Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, Ohio, which will feature Ministry and Nitzer Ebb. General public tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. EST on Friday, Feb. 11 via Live Nation. The Nine Inch Nails Artist and Official Platinum presales begin at 10 am EST tomorrow, February 8.

The band was supposed to play several intimate shows in Cleveland last year before Reznor pulled the plug on account of the pandemic.

Additionally, Trent Reznor and company also hit France’s Hellfest, and will headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees and the debut of Primavera Sound Festival in Los Angeles. Tickets for all festivals can be found on NIN’s website.

Last year, they were set to perform two big Cleveland shows with the Pixies, and headline Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville, but all were canceled due to the pandemic. Their most recent show was in December 2018 at the Hollywood Palladium, so it’s beyond due time for another live set from NIN.

The band is one of many artists featured at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s Interscope Exhibition, Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined, which currently displays new artworks inspired by Interscope’s recording musicians. The exhibit ends next week on February 13.

Nine Inch Nails 2022 Tour Dates:

4/28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

4/30 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

5/1 Franklin, TN First Bank Amphitheater

9/2 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/3 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/7 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

9/11 Berkeley, CA The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

9/15 Las Vegas, NV Zappos Theater

9/16-18 Los Angeles, CA Primavera Sound

9/24 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

with special guests Ministry & Nitzer Ebb

The post Nine Inch Nails Detail First Concerts Since 2018 appeared first on SPIN.