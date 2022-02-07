The Who Detail 2022 North American Tour

The song isn’t over, and The Who are set to trek across North America on tour for the first time in three years.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Roger Daltrey said in a statement. “This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together—the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

The band’s remaining original members, Pete Townshend and Daltrey, will kick off their spring run on April 22 in Hollywood, Florida. The duo is scheduled to perform at the New Orleans Jazz Festival on April 30, preceding their fall leg which begins October 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. ‘The Who Hits Back!’ tour closes with two shows on November 4 and 5 in Las Vegas.

The iconic classic rockers will carry on their over 50-year-old traditions with their full live band, including Simon Townshend, Loren Gold, Emily Marshall, Jon Button, Zak Starkey, Billy Nicholls, Keith Levenson, Katie Jacoby, and Audrey Synder. Their set will of course feature everyone’s favorite Who songs, as well as tracks off their most recent release, WHO.

All mods and rockers can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local on Friday, Feb. 11. The band’s fan club presale begins at 10 a.m. local on Wednesday, Feb. 9 and runs through 10 p.m. local on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Who Tour Dates

Spring

April 22 / Hard Rock Live / Hollywood, FL*

April 24 / VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena / Jacksonville, FL

April 27 / Amalie Arena / Tampa, FL

April 30 / New Orleans Jazz Festival*

May 3 / Moody Center / Austin, TX

May 5 / American Airlines Center / Dallas, TX

May 8 / the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion / The Woodlands, TX

May 10 / Paycom Center / Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 / FedExForum / Memphis, TN

May 15 / TQL Stadium / Cincinnati, OH

May 18 / TD Garden / Boston, MA

May 20 / Wells Fargo Center / Philadelphia, PA

May 23 / Capital One Arena / Washington, D.C.

May 26 / Madison Square Garden / New York City, NY

May 28 / Bethel Woods Center of the Arts / Bethel, NY

Fall

Oct 2 / Scotiabank Arena / Toronto, ON

Oct 4 / Little Caesars Arena / Detroit, MI

Oct 7 / UBS Arena / Belmont Park, NY

Oct 9 / Schottenstein Center / Columbus, OH

Oct 12 / United Center / Chicago, IL

Oct 14 / Enterprise Center / St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 / Ball Arena / Denver, CO

Oct 20 / Moda Center / Portland, OR

Oct 22 / Climate Pledge Arena / Seattle, WA

Oct 26 / Golden 1 Center / Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 / Honda Center / Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 / Hollywood Bowl / Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 + 5 / Dolby Live at Park MGM / Las Vegas, NV

* Not a Live Nation Date

