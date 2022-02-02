says singer, guitarist, producer and two-time Grammy Award winner Eric Krasno. “I remember seeing my brother’s band practice in my basement and thinking…‘I wanna do THAT!’” He played along with Led Zeppelin tracks to hone his craft.

“I used to sit and play along with Jimmy Page for hours on end. Jimi Hendrix too, I had a mini shrine in my bedroom growing up.”

He hasn’t stopped since. In addition to co-founding the bands Soulive and Lettuce, his expansive career includes three solo albums, four with Lettuce, 12 with Soulive, having produced and/or written songs for Norah Jones, Robert Randolph, Pretty Lights, Talib Kweli, 50 Cent, Aaron Neville, and Allen Stone. As a performer, he’s shared stages with a few bands you may have heard of: The Rolling Stones, Dave Matthews Band, John Mayer, and The Roots. At the end of the day, he’s a masterful musician and soulful guitarist who creates a style he describes as: “rock ‘n roll, blues, soul and hip-hop all mixed in there somewhere.”

His new solo album Always releases on February 4, and he reflects: “I often come up with a riﬀ or chord progression and the let the melodies, words form to that. I also record voice memos all the time on the road and write words in my phone. I’ll revisit these ideas when I’m home or in the studio and ﬂesh them out into songs.”

Always reflects his journey as a husband and new father during the pandemic, and the surprising beauty through those changes. “I wrote a lot of the songs on Always during lockdown and while my wife was pregnant. I’d say the album is about silver linings in a dark time and appreciating what I have.”

Here’s a day in the life of Eric Krasno.

Date November 18, 2021

Time I woke up 7:00 a.m. (I have a baby! Lol)

Every day starts with Making coﬀee, making breakfast for Lewis (when I’m home).

Breakfast consists of Eggs or cereal.

To get going I always Drink coﬀee and hopefully get a workout in.

I don’t feel dressed without A hat:)

Before I start working I must Coﬀee (again).

Currently working on Finishing an album project called King Canyon and writing new songs for my next LP.

But I’d really love to be Hiking in Yosemite.

Book I’m reading The new Stephen King book If It Bleeds.

I don’t know how anyone ever Works at a cubicle every day.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Jimi Hendrix–Axis: Bold as Love.

The perfect midday consists of I love being outside in nature, I am big into walking my dog and taking the family to the park. We love going to Huntington Gardens in Pasadena.

To help get through the day I need Music. I listen to music all the time, I become obsessed with certain artists’ albums. I also listen to mixes and demos of things I’m working on.

No ta day goes by without speaking to I talk to my dad almost every day. He’s always incredibly supportive with my music and my career. When I’m on the road I FaceTime my son and wife all the time. FaceTime has been a game-changer for the touring parents.

