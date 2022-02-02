Rock Hall of Fame 2022: Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Beck Lead Nominees

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has unveiled its contenders for the Class of 2022. The ballot features seven first-time nominees including Carly Simon, Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Beck, Lionel Richie, and A Tribe Called Quest, as well as Kate Bush, Devo, Judas Priest, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against The Machine, Pat Benatar, Fela Kuti, Eurythmics, and Dionne Warwick.

Artists eligible for this year’s ballot had to have released their first single or album in 1996 or earlier. Eminem is the only artist on this year’s ballot nominated in his first year eligible (his debut album, Infinite, was released in 1996.)

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The Rock Hall’s voting pool consists of roughly 1,000 musicians, academics, journalists, and music industry professionals. Fans also have a say in which artists get inducted. Starting today through the end of April, fans can make their selections for the class of 2022 by going to rockhall.com or by visiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland. Fan votes are counted together as one large ballot, which will be factored in with the other votes.

The artists with the highest votes will be announced in May with an induction ceremony in the fall. The induction ceremony for last year’s class of 2021 took place in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where inductees included the Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, and Carole King. The location of the 2022 ceremony has not been announced.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 Nominees:

Carly Simon

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

