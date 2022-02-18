5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Avril Lavigne

Name Avril Lavigne

Best known for Being in love with a Sk8er Boi.

Current city Los Angeles, CA

Really want to be in Italy, in a villa on Lake Como. Drinking wine and cooking Italian cuisine.

Excited about Very excited about my upcoming album Love Sux coming out February 25th. I’m happy to be back and be making this music right now. I think this is really what my fans want from me and I’m so stoked to go out on tour.

My current music collection has a lot of Sam Hunt, Florida Georgia Line, and Jazz.

And a little bit of ‘70s Rock.

You wouldn’t expect me to listen to The Beach Boys.

Preferred format I prefer streaming music because it gives me easy access to my favorites and lets me hear what other artists are doing, too! I miss CDs the most. I loved them for the packaging. Holding it. Looking at the lyrics. Looking at the images. It enhanced the entire experience. I collect mostly jazz records and a few other on vinyl. I love lighting candles and listening to vinyl in a dark vibey bedroom.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without

1

Dizzy Up the Girl, Goo Goo Dolls

The Goo Goo Dolls always had a huge influence on me growing up. Listening to this album brings me back to my youth but also reminds me of the time when I was able to perform on stage with them early in my career.

2

Jagged Little Pill, Alanis Morissette

She is Canadian music royalty whose music continues to connect with people across generations. It is an album I can revisit over and over, belt every song, and never get sick of.

3

Breakaway, Kelly Clarkson

When originally working on this song I really wasn’t feeling it, but then Kelly came in and took it to the next level. Then to use it as the lead song on the album means so much to me. This is a song that might have never been released, so to see it have its own life is awesome. Kelly made it a worldwide smash. I wrote it about leaving a small town and moving to the big city to take a chance on my music.

4

Third Eye Blind, Third Eye Blind

This album is just easy to listen to so it is on constant rotation in my collection. Not only are the songs on this album iconic but they are major influences in my music career.

5

Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, Blink-182

My admiration for Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus is not a secret to anyone, but even before working with them, I had their music on repeat.

