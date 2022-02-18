Search

John Williams to compose theme for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series

February 18, 2022

The ‘Star Wars’ composer returns for the Disney+ series

Star Wars composer John Williams has returned to write a theme for upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

According to Variety, Williams has written the musical signature for the series and recorded it last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security.

This is the first time Williams has composed a theme for the franchise since Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker in 2019. He’s composed the score for every mainline film in the franchise, but this marks a rare occasion where he’s writing music for television.

It’s unclear if Williams has contributed any additional music beyond the theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

 

Recent Star Wars TV shows The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett didn’t feature music by Williams, and were scored by Ludwig Göransson and Joseph Shirley respectively.

Williams won an Oscar in 1977 for his original Star Wars score. He’s also the composer behind many other classic themes for Hollywood films, like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and Harry Potter.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his role for Obi-Wan Kenobi for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith. Hayden Christensen will also return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, alongside Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse from the prequel trilogy.

The series will take place 10 years after events in Revenge Of The Sith, as Obi-Wan Kenobi lives out life in exile on the planet of Tatooine.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is scheduled to premiere on May 25, 2022 on Disney+.

