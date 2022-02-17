Yves Tumor Unveils Boundary-Pushing Video For ‘Secrecy Is Incredibly Important To The Both of Them’

from his 2021 EP The Asymptotical World. The video, directed by frequent visual collaborator and art director Jordan Hemingway, furthers Tumor’s artistic vision of pushing genre boundaries with vibrant songs with visuals to match.

The video utilizes striking, vibrant movements and costumes to show an inner journey. Tumor is portrayed as the protagonist of the video, but this convention is also challenged–indicating an inner contradiction or turmoil.

Later this month the experimental superstar will take the stage in an epic 60 stop international tour, spanning across North American, the U.K. and Europe. Doss, October and The Eyes, and TIMKOH will play supporting the act across various dates. Tickets are available for purchase here.

YVES TUMOR 2022 TOUR DATES

* w/ TIMKOH

^ w/October and The Eyes

# w/DOSS

EU/UK Winter 2022

Feb 25 2022 Fri –– Nitsa –– Barcelona ES

Feb 26 2022 Sat –– Praga Centrum –– Warsaw PL *

Feb 27 2022 Sun –– Meet Factory –– Prague CZ *

Feb 28 2022 Mon –– Vega Main Hall –– Copenhagen DK *

Mar 2 2022 Wed –– La Laiterie –– Strasbourg FR *

Mar 3 2022 Thu –– Trabendo –– Paris FR *

Mar 5 2022 Sat –– Strange Brew (Matinée Show) –– Bristol UK ^

Mar 5 2022 Sat –– Strange Brew (Evening Show) –– Bristol UK ^

Mar 6 2022 Sun –– Drygate –– Glasgow UK ^

Mar 7 2022 Mon –– Whelans –– Dublin IE

Mar 8 2022 Tue –– Troxy –– London UK *^

Mar 9 2022 Wed –– Chalk –– Brighton UK ^

Mar 10 2022 Thu –– Yes (Matinée Show) –– Manchester UK ^

Mar 10 2022 Thu –– Yes (Evening Show) –– Manchester UK ^

Mar 11 2022 Fri –– Belgrave Music Hall –– Leeds UK ^

US/Canada Spring 2022

Mar 16 2022 Wed –– Santa Ana CA –– The Observatory & Constellation Room #

Mar 17 2022 Thu –– Sacramento CA –– Ace of Spades #

Mar 18 2022 Fri –– San Francisco CA –– 1015 Folsom #

Mar 19 2022 Sat –– Felton CA –– Felton Music Hall #

Mar 20 2022 Sun –– Salt Lake City UT –– Soundwell #

Mar 22 2022 Tue –– Boulder CO –– Boulder Theater #

Mar 23 2022 Wed –– Omaha NE –– Slowdown #

Mar 24 2022 Thu –– Lawrence KS –– The Bottleneck #

Mar 25 2022 Fri –– St. Louis MO –– Old House Rock #

Mar 26 2022 Sat –– Louisville KY –– Headliners Music Hall #

Mar 27 2022 Sun –– Knoxville TN –– The Mill & Mine (Big Ears Festival)

Mar 29 2022 Tue –– Detroit MI –– El Club #

Mar 30 2022 Wed –– Chicago IL –– Metro #

Mar 31 2022 Thu –– Toronto ON –– Opera House #

Apr 1 2022 Fri –– Montreal QC –– Club Soda #

Apr 3 2022 Sun –– Boston MA –– Royale #

Summer 2022

Jun 8 2022 –– MENT –– Ljubljana SI

Jun 9 2022 Thu –– Stadtgarten – Cologne DE

Jun 10 2022 Fri –– Melt Festival –– Ferropolis DE

Jun 11 2022 Sat –– Trauma Bar und Kino –– Berlin DE

Jun 12 2022 Sun –– Gretchen –– Berlin DE *

Jun 13 2022 Mon –– Plissken Festival –– Athens GR

Jun 16 2022 Thu –– Sideways Festival –– Helsinki FL

Jun 17 2022 Fri –– 8 Festival –– Vilnius LT

Jun 23 2022 Thu –– Electric Forest Festival –– Rothbury MI

July 6 2022 Wed –– Mad Cool Festival –– Madrid ES

July 8 2022 Fri –– Pohoda Festival –– Trencin SK

July 9 2022 Sat –– ARTIVIVE Festival –– Modena IT

July 10 2022 Sun –– Anfiteatro Delle Cascine –– Florence IT

July 13 2022 Wed –– Slottsfjell Festival –– Tønsberg NO

July 15 2022 Fri –– Positivus Festival –– Salacgriva Beach LV

July 16 2022 Sat –– DOUR Festival –– Dour BE

Aug 4 2022 Thu –– Tradgarden –– Stockholm SE

Aug 6 2022 Sat –– OFF Festival –– Katowice PL

Aug 10 2022 Wed –– Sziget Festival –– Budapest HU

Aug 12 2022 Fri –– Paradiso Main Hall –– Amsterdam NL *

Aug 13 2022 Sat –– Hangar 34 –– Liverpool UK

Aug 15 2022 Mon –– Boiler Shop –– Newcastle UK

Aug 16 2022 Tue –– Castle & Falcon –– Birmingham UK

Aug 18 2022 Thu –– Green Man Festival –– Brecon Beacons, Wales, UK

Aug 19 2022 Fri –– All Points East Festival –– London UK

Aug 20 2022 Sat –– Parades de Coura Festival –– Parades de Coura PT

Aug 27 2022 Sat –– This Aint No Picnic –– Pasadena CA

Aug 30 2022 Tue –– Wonder Ballroom –– Portland OR

Aug 31 2022 Wed –– Commodore Ballroom –– Vancouver BC

More dates to be announced…

