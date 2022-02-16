Future Islands Perform New Song ‘King of Sweden’ on ‘Colbert’

They’ll kick off their Canada and U.S. tour leg on May 12
The synth-pop group Future Islands debuted their newest single, “King of Sweden” last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
“I’m always flyin’ / So I’m always cryin’ / Losing my emotions / On a desert island,” frontman Samuel Herring dreamily sings atop the band’s synthy beats. “King of Sweden” is available now.
The Baltimore-based band is gearing up for an extensive tour. Future Islands is set to perform nine shows in the UK (four are already sold-out), and Dan Deacon is slated to support.
Their Canada and U.S. legs will follow, and their rescheduled European dates are for several shows in August. Tickets for their “Calling Out in Space” tour are available on Future Island’s website.
Future Islands Tour Dates
UK Live Dates:
March 23 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 SOLD OUT *
March 24 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 *
March 25 – LONDON, GB, Alexandra Palace *
March 27 – BELFAST, GB, Ulster Hall *
March 28 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT *
March 29 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT *
March 31 – NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, GB, Northumbria SU Institute SOLD OUT *
April 1 – EDINBURGH, GB, Usher Hall
April 2 – GLASGOW, GB, O2 Academy Glasgow
* w/ Dan Deacon
Canada & US Live Dates:
May 12 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom
May 13 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom
May 15 – CALGARY, AB, MacEwan Hall
May 17 – RED DEER, AB, Bo’s Bar & Grill
May 19 – EDMONTON, AB, Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen
May 20 – SASKATOON, SK, Coors Event Centre
May 21 – WINNIPEG, MB, The Park Theatre
May 24 – LONDON, ON, London Music Hall
May 25 – TORONTO, ON, HISTORY
May 26 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS,
May 27 – OTTAWA, ON, The Bronson Centre
May 29 – QUÉBEC CITY, ON, Impérial Bell
May 30 – SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, Higher Ground
May 31 – PROVIDENCE, RI, Columbus Theatre
June 2 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel
June 3 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT
Rescheduled European Live Dates:
August 16 – COLOGNE, DE, E-Werk
August 17 – MUNICH, DE, TonHalle
August 18 – BERLIN, DE, Columbiahalle
August 22 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene
August 24 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)
August 25 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)
August 29 – HELSINKI, FI, The House of Culture
October 26 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)
November 4 – MILAN, IT, Fabrique
November 7 – PARIS, FR, L’Olympia
