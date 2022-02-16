Search

Discover

NEWS

Future Islands Perform New Song ‘King of Sweden’ on ‘Colbert’

By SPIN | Marisa Whitaker • February 16, 2022

They’ll kick off their Canada and U.S. tour leg on May 12

The synth-pop group Future Islands debuted their newest single, “King of Sweden” last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

 

 

“I’m always flyin’ / So I’m always cryin’ / Losing my emotions / On a desert island,” frontman Samuel Herring dreamily sings atop the band’s synthy beats. “King of Sweden” is available now.

The Baltimore-based band is gearing up for an extensive tour. Future Islands is set to perform nine shows in the UK (four are already sold-out), and Dan Deacon is slated to support.

Their Canada and U.S. legs will follow, and their rescheduled European dates are for several shows in August. Tickets for their “Calling Out in Space” tour are available on Future Island’s website.

 

Future Islands Tour Dates

UK Live Dates:

March 23 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 SOLD OUT *

March 24 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 *

March 25 – LONDON, GB, Alexandra Palace *

March 27 – BELFAST, GB, Ulster Hall *

March 28 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT *

March 29 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT *

March 31 – NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, GB, Northumbria SU Institute SOLD OUT *

April 1 – EDINBURGH, GB, Usher Hall

April 2 – GLASGOW, GB, O2 Academy Glasgow

* w/ Dan Deacon

Canada & US Live Dates:

May 12 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom

May 13 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom

May 15 – CALGARY, AB, MacEwan Hall

May 17 – RED DEER, AB, Bo’s Bar & Grill

May 19 – EDMONTON, AB, Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen

May 20 – SASKATOON, SK, Coors Event Centre

May 21 – WINNIPEG, MB, The Park Theatre

May 24 – LONDON, ON, London Music Hall

May 25 – TORONTO, ON, HISTORY

May 26 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS,

May 27 – OTTAWA, ON, The Bronson Centre

May 29 – QUÉBEC CITY, ON, Impérial Bell

May 30 – SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, Higher Ground

May 31 – PROVIDENCE, RI, Columbus Theatre

June 2 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel

June 3 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT

Rescheduled European Live Dates:

August 16 – COLOGNE, DE, E-Werk

August 17 – MUNICH, DE, TonHalle

August 18 – BERLIN, DE, Columbiahalle

August 22 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene

August 24 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February)

August 25 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February)

August 29 – HELSINKI, FI, The House of Culture

October 26 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March)

November 4 – MILAN, IT, Fabrique

November 7 – PARIS, FR, L’Olympia

The post Future Islands Perform New Song ‘King of Sweden’ on ‘Colbert’ appeared first on SPIN.

0 0

to add a comment...

Close

Press esc to close.
Close
Press esc to close.
Close

Connecting to your webcam.

You may be prompted by your browser for permission.