Future Islands Perform New Song ‘King of Sweden’ on ‘Colbert’

The synth-pop group Future Islands debuted their newest single, “King of Sweden” last night on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

“I’m always flyin’ / So I’m always cryin’ / Losing my emotions / On a desert island,” frontman Samuel Herring dreamily sings atop the band’s synthy beats. “King of Sweden” is available now.

The Baltimore-based band is gearing up for an extensive tour. Future Islands is set to perform nine shows in the UK (four are already sold-out), and Dan Deacon is slated to support.

Their Canada and U.S. legs will follow, and their rescheduled European dates are for several shows in August. Tickets for their “Calling Out in Space” tour are available on Future Island’s website.

Future Islands Tour Dates UK Live Dates: March 23 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 SOLD OUT * March 24 – MANCHESTER, GB, Academy 1 * March 25 – LONDON, GB, Alexandra Palace * March 27 – BELFAST, GB, Ulster Hall * March 28 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT * March 29 – DUBLIN, IE, Vicar Street SOLD OUT * March 31 – NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, GB, Northumbria SU Institute SOLD OUT * April 1 – EDINBURGH, GB, Usher Hall April 2 – GLASGOW, GB, O2 Academy Glasgow * w/ Dan Deacon Canada & US Live Dates: May 12 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom May 13 – VANCOUVER, BC, Commodore Ballroom May 15 – CALGARY, AB, MacEwan Hall May 17 – RED DEER, AB, Bo’s Bar & Grill May 19 – EDMONTON, AB, Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen May 20 – SASKATOON, SK, Coors Event Centre May 21 – WINNIPEG, MB, The Park Theatre May 24 – LONDON, ON, London Music Hall May 25 – TORONTO, ON, HISTORY May 26 – MONTREAL, QC, MTELUS, May 27 – OTTAWA, ON, The Bronson Centre May 29 – QUÉBEC CITY, ON, Impérial Bell May 30 – SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, Higher Ground May 31 – PROVIDENCE, RI, Columbus Theatre June 2 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel June 3 – BROOKLYN, NY, Brooklyn Steel SOLD OUT Rescheduled European Live Dates: August 16 – COLOGNE, DE, E-Werk August 17 – MUNICH, DE, TonHalle August 18 – BERLIN, DE, Columbiahalle August 22 – OSLO, NO, Sentrum Scene August 24 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 26 February) August 25 – COPENHAGEN, DK, Vega (tickets valid from 27 February) August 29 – HELSINKI, FI, The House of Culture October 26 – UTRECHT, NL, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda) (tickets valid from 15 March) November 4 – MILAN, IT, Fabrique November 7 – PARIS, FR, L’Olympia

