Willie Nelson Announces 10th Annual Luck Reunion

Now you know everything is back. Willie Nelson‘s Luck Reunion is returning to the rolling hill country just outside of Austin on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17 if you don’t know)for its 10th edition.

The Luck Presents event will gather more than 40 musical acts and will take place on Thursday, Mar. 17. The star-studded eclectic lineup includes Willie Nelson and Family, Japanese Breakfast, Allison Russell, Weyes Blood, 49 Winchester, Ida Mae, Charley Crockett, Neal Francis, and many more.

Presented by Southwest Airlines, it also will include various culinary experiences, and “unique” experiences throughout Luck, TX, or Nelson’s backyard. The lineup for this year’s Luck Potluck was recently announced, which is a culinary event on the eve of the Reunion, on March 16.

Also stomping down the Luck Ranch this year, for the first time, Luck Presents unveiled its Spring Concert Series, which will kick off with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit with Danielle Ponder on March 18. Shakey Graves & Friends will perform on March 19, and Modest Mouse on April 29. Buckle up!

“Although we’ve faced the challenges of two years without live music, Team Luck knows how to rally,” said festival organizers. “We can’t wait to celebrate ten years of Luck and to see our ‘Luck Family’ return to the stage.”

Information for all things Luck can be found on the Luck Presents website.

Luck Presents Lineup

49 Winchester

Abby Hamilton

Abraham Alexander

Adia Victoria

Allison Russell

Bendigo Fletcher

Black Lips

BMI Songwriters Circle feat. Jackie Venson, Suzanne Santo & Aaron Raitiere

Charley Crockett

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Danielle Ponder

David Beck’s Tejano Weekend

Delta Spirit

Ida Mae

Japanese Breakfast

Jim Francis

Jim Keller

Jonathan Terrell

Leslie Mendelson

Lily Meola

Lost Gonzo Band with Michael Martin Murphey

Lucero

Neal Francis

Night Moves

Particle Kid

Ryan Quiet

Seratones

S.G. Goodman

Steve Gunn (full band)

Sunflower Bean

SUSTO

Tami Neilson

Trè Burt (solo)

Weyes Blood (solo)

Willie Nelson and Family

