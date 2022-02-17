Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour

The monsters of ’80s rock are back. After two years of cancelations, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are finally ready to rock down stadiums across the U.S. and Canada.

The iconic co-headliners are kicking off the massive run in June, and emerging rock band Classless Act is scheduled to support.

“I remember when we went out with Ozzy in 1984 and how it was an insane game changer!!” Mötley Crüe’s drummer (and subject of Pam and Tommy Hulu series), Tommy Lee, who was an early follower of Classless Act said. “We literally blew up after having that opportunity to play live in front of 20,000 people every f***ing night! Since then, we’ve always felt it was important to help new bands; whether it was Guns N Roses, Skid Row or so many others. This summer we’re gonna help out Classless Act.”

They recently added five more shows, and tickets for the new dates will go on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. local on Friday, Feb. 25.

“On behalf of the band, we’re beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer,” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott said. “It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again & we can’t wait to see you in one of the many stadiums soon!”

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Tour Dates

Thursday, June 16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park

Saturday, June 18 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sunday, June 19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Wednesday, June 22 Washington, DC Nationals Park

Friday, June 24 Queens, NY Citi Field

Saturday, June 25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Tuesday, June 28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium

Thursday, June 30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium

Saturday, July 2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field

Tuesday, July 5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium

Friday, July 8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sunday, July 10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

Tuesday July 12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, July 14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium, Home of the Cleveland Browns

Friday, July 15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park

Sunday, July 17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field

Tuesday, July 19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium

Thursday, July 21 Denver, CO Coors Field

Friday, August 5 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Saturday, August 6 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Monday, August 8 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre*

Wednesday, August 10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium

Friday, August 12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park

Sunday, August 14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium

Tuesday, August 16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium*

Friday, August 19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park

Sunday, August 21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome

Monday, August 22 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field

Thursday, August 25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium

Saturday, August 27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium

Sunday, August 28 San Diego, CA Petco Park

Wednesday, August 31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Friday, September 2 Vancouver, BC BC Place*

Sunday, September 4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium /Stade du Commonwealth*

Wednesday, September 7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park

Friday, September 9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium*

*New shows

The post Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Announce Rescheduled Stadium Tour appeared first on SPIN.