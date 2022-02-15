Soul Coughing’s Mike Doughty and Sebastian Steinberg Perform Together for the First Time in 22 Years

Soul Coughing‘s Mike Doughty performed with Sebastian Steinberg for the first time in 22 years. Yes, you read correctly. A reunion never seemed possible due to a number of issues and fissions between the bandmembers over the years. Yet, it seems like fans of the alt-rock cult favorites have something to hang their hats on.

Steinberg unexpectedly brought out Doughty during his performance at Largo in Los Angeles for Watkins Family Hour. The duo performed Soul Coughing songs “Super Bon Bon” and “True Dreams of Wichita” together.

Doughty and Steinberg aside, none of Soul Coughing’s members have performed together since they split in 2000.

Doughty is currently on a residency in L.A. which will continue through the end of the month. He will perform at Harvard and Stone and admission will be free, first come first serve. More information is available on Doughty’s website here.

