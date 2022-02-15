Destroyer Details New Album, Unveils ‘Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread’

Gearing up for their forthcoming album, Destroyer released the new single “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread.”

The track follows the previously released “Tintoretto, It’s For You.” Both songs are off Labyrinthitis, which is slated for release on March 25. Frequent Destroyer collaborator John Collins lent a hand with the tracks on the album, which was mainly written in 2020 and recorded the following spring. Some of the record’s initial song ideas were influenced by disco, Art of Noise, and New Order.

Labyrinthitis is available for pre-order on CD, LP, and vinyl. In further support of the record, Destroyer is scheduled to tour beginning this spring. They’ll kick off mid-April in Vancouver and close mid-May in Portland, Ohio.

Labyrinthitis Track List

1. It’s in Your Heart Now

2. Suffer

3. June

4. All My Pretty Dresses

5. Tintoretto, It’s for You

6. Labyrinthitis

7. Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread

8. It Takes a Thief

9. The States

10. The Last Song

Destroyer Tour Dates

Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic

Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater

Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room

Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge

May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount

May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club

May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk

May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

