Destroyer Details New Album, Unveils ‘Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread’

The band kicks off their spring tour on April 22 in Vancouver
Gearing up for their forthcoming album, Destroyer released the new single “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread.”
The track follows the previously released “Tintoretto, It’s For You.” Both songs are off Labyrinthitis, which is slated for release on March 25. Frequent Destroyer collaborator John Collins lent a hand with the tracks on the album, which was mainly written in 2020 and recorded the following spring. Some of the record’s initial song ideas were influenced by disco, Art of Noise, and New Order.
Labyrinthitis is available for pre-order on CD, LP, and vinyl. In further support of the record, Destroyer is scheduled to tour beginning this spring. They’ll kick off mid-April in Vancouver and close mid-May in Portland, Ohio.
Labyrinthitis Track List
1. It’s in Your Heart Now
2. Suffer
3. June
4. All My Pretty Dresses
5. Tintoretto, It’s for You
6. Labyrinthitis
7. Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread
8. It Takes a Thief
9. The States
10. The Last Song
Destroyer Tour Dates
Apr 22 Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
Apr 23 Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
Apr 24 Boise, ID – The Olympic
Apr 26 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
Apr 27 Denver, CO – The Bluebird Theater
Apr 28 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
Apr 29 St. Louis, MO – Blueberry Hill Duck Room
Apr 30 Nashville, TN – Mercy Lounge
May 02 Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
May 04 Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 05 Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
May 07 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
May 08 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
May 09 Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount
May 10 Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
May 11 Detroit, MI – El Club
May 12 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
May 13 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
May 14 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
May 15 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall
May 16 Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
May 17 Austin, TX – The Mohawk
May 19 Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
May 20 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
May 21 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
May 22 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
The post Destroyer Details New Album, Unveils ‘Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread’ appeared first on SPIN.